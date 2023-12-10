1 injured after car goes off road, strikes tree on Amherst Street in Granby

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Granby responded to car crash on Saturday evening.

According to the Granby Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. officers were on scene for reports of a crash on Amherst Street.

When crews arrived they found a car went off the road and hit a tree.

Officials said one person was evaluated on scene.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.