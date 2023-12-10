Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

1 injured after car goes off road, strikes tree on Amherst Street in Granby

Police in Granby responded to car crash on Saturday evening.
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Granby responded to car crash on Saturday evening.

According to the Granby Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. officers were on scene for reports of a crash on Amherst Street.

When crews arrived they found a car went off the road and hit a tree.

Officials said one person was evaluated on scene.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Rain and Wind on the Way Tonight
Heavy Rain and Wind on the Way Tonight
Crews in Springfield responded to the ramp onto I-91 after a vehicle rolled over on Thursday.
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash near I-91 in Springfield
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Infant dies, driver sustains serious injuries in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

Latest News

Girl Scouts and their families gathered at Mass Mutual Center on Saturday afternoon to sell...
Hundreds of Girl Scouts came together to sell cookies at MassMutual Center
The United Way of Pioneer Valley partnering with the Hampden County Sheriff’s office hosted a...
United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts food drive across Holyoke
Crews in Springfield responded to Watershops Pond on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews clean up oil spill at Watershops Pond in Springfield
The Springfield Thunderbirds held their annual teddy bear toss on Saturday night.
‘It feels special’: Springfield Thunderbirds win, collect thousands of stuffed animals for local charities