1 injured after car goes off road, strikes tree on Amherst Street in Granby
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Granby responded to car crash on Saturday evening.
According to the Granby Police Department, at around 6:30 p.m. officers were on scene for reports of a crash on Amherst Street.
When crews arrived they found a car went off the road and hit a tree.
Officials said one person was evaluated on scene.
