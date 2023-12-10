Annual Stuff a Cruiser Toy Drive hosted in Belchertown

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Belchertown, the police department hosted their annual Stuff a Cruiser Toy Drive on Friday. That event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke with Draine Colon Rivera, a Belchertown patrol man, about today’s event.

She told us how grateful the police department is for everyone who came out to donate, saying, “We’re just very thankful that everyone in the community comes together. We get donations from other members that are not from Belchertown and they just drop by and make sure everyone in the community has an impact. So, we’re just thankful for all the help we can get.”

All of the toys that were donated will be given to children across Western Mass.

