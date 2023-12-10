Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says

Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Doctors and medical personnel will probably want to stay away from using artificial intelligence for medical advice.

Researchers at Long Island University posed 39 real-life medication-related queries to the free version of ChatGPT. The study found that ChatGPT provided accurate responses to only about 10 of the questions.

For the other 29 prompts, the answers were incomplete or inaccurate, or they didn’t even address the questions.

Interestingly, when researchers asked for scientific sourcing for answers, the platform fabricated references and citations in some cases.

A spokesperson for OpenAI, the organization that develops ChatGPT, said it advises users not to rely on responses as a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Rain and Wind on the Way Tonight
Heavy Rain and Wind on the Way Tonight
Crews in Springfield responded to the ramp onto I-91 after a vehicle rolled over on Thursday.
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash near I-91 in Springfield
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Infant dies, driver sustains serious injuries in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

Latest News

The Springfield Thunderbirds held their annual teddy bear toss on Saturday night.
‘It feels special’: Springfield Thunderbirds win, collect thousands of stuffed animals for local charities
People frantically worked to clear rubble after two large explosions, reportedly caused by...
Heavy fighting across Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US military and diplomatic support
GA1210
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 10
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods