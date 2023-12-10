Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Emergency crews clean up oil spill at Watershops Pond in Springfield

Crews in Springfield responded to Watershops Pond on Sunday afternoon.
Crews in Springfield responded to Watershops Pond on Sunday afternoon.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Watershops Pond on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighter along with additional emergency personnel were on scene at Watershops Pond for reports of an oil spill.

The spill has been contained and containment booms have been deployed.

Officials confirmed the source to be waste oil was not properly disposed of into the sewer and water catch basin system.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy Rain and Wind on the Way Tonight
Heavy Rain and Wind on the Way Tonight
Crews in Springfield responded to the ramp onto I-91 after a vehicle rolled over on Thursday.
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash near I-91 in Springfield
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Infant dies, driver sustains serious injuries in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

Latest News

The United Way of Pioneer Valley partnering with the Hampden County Sheriff’s office hosted a...
United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts food drive across Holyoke
Police in Granby responded to car crash on Saturday evening.
1 injured after car goes off road, strikes tree on Amherst Street in Granby
The Springfield Thunderbirds held their annual teddy bear toss on Saturday night.
‘It feels special’: Springfield Thunderbirds win, collect thousands of stuffed animals for local charities
GA1210
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 10