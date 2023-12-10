Emergency crews clean up oil spill at Watershops Pond in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Watershops Pond on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighter along with additional emergency personnel were on scene at Watershops Pond for reports of an oil spill.

The spill has been contained and containment booms have been deployed.

Officials confirmed the source to be waste oil was not properly disposed of into the sewer and water catch basin system.

