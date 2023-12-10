Hundreds of Girl Scouts came together to sell cookies at MassMutual Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Girl Scouts and their families gathered at Mass Mutual Center on Saturday afternoon to sell some cookies.

The event took place before the game from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Own your magic” is the girl scout cookie theme for the 2023-2024 season.

There are nine varieties of cookies and these iconic favorites will help fund programs for the entire year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.