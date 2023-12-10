Surprise Squad
Hundreds of Girl Scouts came together to sell cookies at MassMutual Center

Girl Scouts and their families gathered at Mass Mutual Center on Saturday afternoon to sell some cookies.
By Photojournalist: Matt White, Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Girl Scouts and their families gathered at Mass Mutual Center on Saturday afternoon to sell some cookies.

The event took place before the game from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Own your magic” is the girl scout cookie theme for the 2023-2024 season.

There are nine varieties of cookies and these iconic favorites will help fund programs for the entire year.

