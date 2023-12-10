Infant dies, driver sustains serious injuries in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - An infant has died and a driver suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on I-91 south in Enfield Sunday morning.

State police say the crash happened just before 2:00 Sunday morning near Exit 46.

A driver was traveling north of Exit 45 when the vehicle veered off the road into the right shoulder and collided with a metal bean guardrail.

The vehicle rolled over and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grass next to the road.

The driver, a 30-year-old from New Britain, was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The infant suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Connecticut Children’s. The infant passed away due to his injuries. He was three days away from turning one, state police reports say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was shut down for several hours on Sunday but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.