‘It feels special’: Springfield Thunderbirds win, collect thousands of stuffed animals for local charities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds held their annual teddy bear toss on Saturday night.

When the team made their first goal against the Bridgeport Islanders, thousands of stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice by the crowd.

All the stuffed animals are collected and distributed to local charities and will then be given to local kids in need this holiday season. It’s a cause the fans and the team are both passionate about.

“Can’t wait for the first goal,” said Roy Houle of Springfield.

Lucky for Roy, he didn’t have to wait too long. Minutes after puck drop Saturday night, the Springfield Thunderbirds scored their first goal taking on the Bridgeport Islanders.

Moments of later, it was time for the annual teddy bear toss! Fans threw thousands of stuffed animals large and small onto the ice.

Team President Nathan Costa told Western Mass News they look forward to the event every year. All the stuffed animals are collected and given to area kids in need, bringing them extra holiday magic.

“We work with a number of different charities in the area where we are able to give kids presents if they’re not able to get them elsewhere it’s been a great thing for us,” expressed Costa.

He said the event continues to grow with a new record set for stuffed animals collected each year to make this happen again, over 6,000 stuffed animals need to be tossed onto the ice.

“It feels special because I feel like we really should be empathetic for all the people who don’t have all the opportunities that you have so it’s special,” added Lucy Jacobs of Longmeadow.

Costa said all the stuffed animals will be distributed by the team next week.

The Springfield Thunderbirds also won against the Bridgeport Islanders 5-1.

