Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

OneHolyoke hosts 8th annual Community Dinner Celebration

OneHolyoke C-D-C hosted their 8th annual Community Dinner Celebration on Saturday evening. That event took place from 4 to 7 p.m.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Matt White and Tyler Beraldi
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - OneHolyoke C-D-C hosted their 8th annual Community Dinner Celebration on Saturday evening. That event took place from 4 to 7 p.m. OneHolyoke has hosted this free community dinner for the past seven years.

Western Mass News spoke with Nayroby Rosa about tonight’s event, and the impact it has on the Holyoke community.

She said, “We have been putting together this dinner that’s available for the entire Holyoke community to come tonight, have a nice meal, get to know their neighbors, and it’s a way of bringing the community together.”

And besides the meal, there were also live performances and fun activities, including arts and crafts and a holiday tree contest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
After the city of Springfield marked its 31st homicide of the year Monday night, authorities...
Authorities identify man killed in shooting on Albemarle St. in Springfield
Western Mass is bracing for heavy rain and high-speed winds Sunday night into Monday morning,...
Weekend storms lead to dangerous decorations
Dry Today, Rain and Wind is on the Way for Sunday
Rain, Wind and Warmth Comes Sunday
Friends and family of a late Agawam High School alumni see brand new equipment donated in his...
Agawam High School gets new gym equipment in honor of late student-athlete

Latest News

In Belchertown, the police department hosted their annual Stuff a Cruiser Toy Drive on Friday....
Annual Stuff a Cruiser Toy Drive hosted in Belchertown
On Friday, one Franklin County school district dealt with what they said was a contaminated...
Franklin County schools deal with contaminated chocolate milk
It was the annual tree lighting and visit from Santa at the Blessed Sacrament School in...
Blessed Sacrament School kicks off annual tree lighting, receives Santa visit
A letter from leaders across the Bay State was and sent to Washington this week, signed by all...
Massachusetts asks for federal funding as migrant crisis continues