OneHolyoke hosts 8th annual Community Dinner Celebration

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - OneHolyoke C-D-C hosted their 8th annual Community Dinner Celebration on Saturday evening. That event took place from 4 to 7 p.m. OneHolyoke has hosted this free community dinner for the past seven years.

Western Mass News spoke with Nayroby Rosa about tonight’s event, and the impact it has on the Holyoke community.

She said, “We have been putting together this dinner that’s available for the entire Holyoke community to come tonight, have a nice meal, get to know their neighbors, and it’s a way of bringing the community together.”

And besides the meal, there were also live performances and fun activities, including arts and crafts and a holiday tree contest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.