United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts food drive across Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The United Way of Pioneer Valley partnering with the Hampden County Sheriff’s office hosted a food drive throughout Holyoke on Saturday evening.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. donations were accepted at the Lincoln Street Stop and Shop, Northampton Street Stop and Shop and the Mont Marie Rehabilitation Center.

We spoke with Brian Pepe, the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s marketing coordinator about the food drive and he said the organizations mission is to fight food insecurity and support healthy living throughout the greater Holyoke area.

“Holyoke has always been good to us,” expressed Pepe. “We have a pantry at the community college and we just feel like its important to give back to Holyoke and the other communities in the Pioneer Valley.

pepe tells us all donations from today’s drive will go towards the Holyoke community cupboard.

