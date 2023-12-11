1 injured, following rollover crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to the area of Sumner Avenue on Monday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a two-vehicle crash that involved a rollover.

Officials said one of the occupants was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.