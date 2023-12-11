1 injured, following rollover crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to the area of Sumner Avenue on Monday morning.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a two-vehicle crash that involved a rollover.
Officials said one of the occupants was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.
