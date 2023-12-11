Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

1 injured, following rollover crash on Sumner Avenue in Springfield

Springfield crews responded to the area of Sumner Avenue on Monday morning.
Springfield crews responded to the area of Sumner Avenue on Monday morning.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to the area of Sumner Avenue on Monday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a two-vehicle crash that involved a rollover.

Officials said one of the occupants was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Infant dies, driver sustains serious injuries in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield
Gradually turning colder mid-week with a few flurries possible.
Temperature Roller Coaster This Week
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
West Springfield police look for white SUV that struck teenager in hit and run

Latest News

There’s a special request made by a 12-year-old survivor of a murder-suicide four months ago...
‘It was meant to be’: Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor finds forever home for huskies Lola and Marley
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police will have additional patrols on several school routes
Gradually turning colder mid-week with a few flurries possible.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: T-Birds deliver over 6,000 teddy bears to charities, library collects holiday gifts for children