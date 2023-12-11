Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Check out the menu at CosMc’s, McDonald’s first spin-off restaurant

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.
The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s is now officially open.

The inaugural location is just outside of Chicago in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

The fast-food chain announced CosMc’s menu items just this week.

The menu does not include McDonald’s hamburgers or fries, but instead focuses on drinks and snacks, rivaling menus of places like Starbucks and Dunkin’.

CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel...
CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.(McDonald's via CNN Newsource)

The menu shows drinks like lattes, cold brews, energy drinks, slushies and lemonades. CosMc’s also offers treats like exclusive breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, cookies and pretzel bites.

However, there are just a couple of familiar McDonald’s items on the menu. McFlurries and Egg McMuffin sandwiches will be served all day.

McDonald’s has not yet revealed the locations for more CosMc’s, but revealed the pilot program is planned for 10 cities across the United States.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Infant dies, driver sustains serious injuries in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Storm Racing Away; Chilly, Dry & Bluster into Mid-Week
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Shaker Heights police reject handler’s offer to buy K-9 after years of duty
City rejects officer’s offer to buy K-9 partner after years of duty

Latest News

President Joe Biden greets firefighters in the audience after speaking at Engine 13 in...
Biden announces 3 decommissioned Philadelphia fire companies are reopening with federal funds
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted
A man returns to his seat during the National Chanukah Menorah lighting, Thursday, Dec. 7,...
Biden is hosting a Hanukkah ceremony at the White House as fears mount about rising antisemitism
This provided image shows Kate Cox, a woman who was being prevented from getting an abortion...
Texas woman who sought court permission for abortion leaves state for the procedure, attorneys say
Rescuers in California had to rescue a hiker who became trapped under a massive boulder.
Hiker rescued after being pinned under massive boulder