Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Crews respond to house fire in Orange; family shares their experience

A grandfather and grandson in Orange are cleaning up after an early morning fire ripped...
A grandfather and grandson in Orange are cleaning up after an early morning fire ripped through the walls of their two-story home on Monday morning.(Western Mass News photo)
By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A grandfather and grandson in Orange are cleaning up after an early morning fire ripped through the walls of their two-story home on Monday morning.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the Wilkey family just moments after firefighters knocked down the flames at their Eagleville Road home.

“By the time I went downstairs, the whole wall was basically on fire,” Joel Wilkey, the grandson told Western Mass News.

“I turned around and I looked and next to the chimney, and all was on fire. So, I grabbed the fire extinguisher and got most of it out, but we didn’t get it all. I could still see up in where it was still glowing red. So, I called the fire department,” Richard Wilkey said.

Orange Fire Chief James Young told Western Mass News that mutual aid support was key to extinguishing that fire.

“We have what we call a ‘working fire’, it’s pre-determined before there’s ever a fire. When we say those words over the air, our dispatch center knows to call surrounding towns… today, Athol went to the second floor to make sure the fire hadn’t extended beyond the first. They went to the basement. New Salem arrived and did some further work,” Young said.

He says the cause of that fire is still under investigation and so is the total cost of damage, but the Wilkeys gave us a little insight on what they’re facing.

“Everything is pretty much ruined, all my stuff is all ruined from water damage and smoke damage,” Richard Wilkey said.

Even though, they’re just beginning the road to recovery, Joel and Rich are grateful for their smoke detectors and their safety.

“I was sleeping 10 feet from where the fire started, if he hadn’t woken me up when he did, we both be gone right now,” Richard Wilkey explained.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Infant dies, driver sustains serious injuries in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Dan's Monday Morning Forecast
Storm Racing Away; Chilly, Dry & Bluster into Mid-Week
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Shaker Heights police reject handler’s offer to buy K-9 after years of duty
City rejects officer’s offer to buy K-9 partner after years of duty

Latest News

A driver charged in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash outside a Springfield library in...
Driver pleads Guilty in death of librarian who was struck and killed outside a Springfield library
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
West Springfield police look for white SUV that struck teenager in hit and run
Western Mass News photo.
Man arrested after threatening neighbor with firearm over dogs
Gary Rome Hyundai partnered with local comedian Jess Miller to host a toy drive. The Stuff the...
Gary Rome Hyundai and Jess Miller host Stuff the Trunk toy drive