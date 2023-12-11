Crews respond to house fire in Orange; family shares their experience

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A grandfather and grandson in Orange are cleaning up after an early morning fire ripped through the walls of their two-story home on Monday morning.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the Wilkey family just moments after firefighters knocked down the flames at their Eagleville Road home.

“By the time I went downstairs, the whole wall was basically on fire,” Joel Wilkey, the grandson told Western Mass News.

“I turned around and I looked and next to the chimney, and all was on fire. So, I grabbed the fire extinguisher and got most of it out, but we didn’t get it all. I could still see up in where it was still glowing red. So, I called the fire department,” Richard Wilkey said.

Orange Fire Chief James Young told Western Mass News that mutual aid support was key to extinguishing that fire.

“We have what we call a ‘working fire’, it’s pre-determined before there’s ever a fire. When we say those words over the air, our dispatch center knows to call surrounding towns… today, Athol went to the second floor to make sure the fire hadn’t extended beyond the first. They went to the basement. New Salem arrived and did some further work,” Young said.

He says the cause of that fire is still under investigation and so is the total cost of damage, but the Wilkeys gave us a little insight on what they’re facing.

“Everything is pretty much ruined, all my stuff is all ruined from water damage and smoke damage,” Richard Wilkey said.

Even though, they’re just beginning the road to recovery, Joel and Rich are grateful for their smoke detectors and their safety.

“I was sleeping 10 feet from where the fire started, if he hadn’t woken me up when he did, we both be gone right now,” Richard Wilkey explained.

