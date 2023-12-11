Man arrested after threatening neighbor with firearm over dogs

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - East Longmeadow officers responded to Lee Street on Saturday for a report of a resident being threatened by a neighbor with a firearm over a disagreement about their dogs playing with each other.

Upon arriving in the neighborhood, an officer located a person matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Philip Pelchat, 48, in the driveway of 43 Lee Street and observed a pistol in his hand.

The officer gave commands to Pelchat to stop and drop the weapon, but he ignored those commands and went back into the home. Pelchat came back outside a short time later, accompanied by another resident of the home, and he was quickly searched, secured, and determined to be unarmed at this time.

Officers spoke with the calling party, who said that his dog got loose and ran into Pelchat’s yard and began playing with his dog. The caller said he went over to Pelchat’s yard to retrieve his loose dog when Pelchat came out of the house with a handgun in his hand and threatened to shoot both him and his dog. Upon further investigation, police located multiple unsecured firearms in the home, including a handgun matching the description of the one seen in Pelchat’s hand when officers first encountered him.

Pelchat was arrested and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, Possession of a Firearm without a License to Carry; Possession of Ammunition without a License to Carry; Threat to Commit a Crime (Murder); and Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Pelchat will be arraigned in Palmer District Court Monday morning.

The other resident of the home was determined to have a valid license to carry firearms. The firearms were all seized for safekeeping, and further criminal charges related to the improper storage of them may follow.

