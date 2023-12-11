Surprise Squad
Driver pleads Guilty in death of librarian who was struck and killed outside a Springfield library

A driver charged in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash outside a Springfield library in...
A driver charged in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash outside a Springfield library in 2021 has pleaded Guilty.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A driver charged in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash outside a Springfield library in 2021 has pleaded Guilty.

Western Mass News was in court when Daymen Benoit changed his plea to Guilty Monday morning.

Librarian, Gayle Bell died after she was struck by a vehicle on State Street on November 10, 2021.

In Springfield District Court Monday as part of the plea, Benoit was given 6 months in jail starting in January. He will then be on probation until December 11, 2026. If he violates his probation he will serve 2 years in prison.

Benoit must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Western Mass News will have much more on today’s hearing starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40.

