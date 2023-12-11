Driver pleads Guilty in death of librarian who was struck and killed outside a Springfield library

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A driver charged in connection to a deadly pedestrian crash outside a Springfield library in 2021 has pleaded Guilty.

Western Mass News was in court when Daymen Benoit changed his plea to Guilty Monday morning.

Librarian, Gayle Bell died after she was struck by a vehicle on State Street on November 10, 2021.

In Springfield District Court Monday as part of the plea, Benoit was given 6 months in jail starting in January. He will then be on probation until December 11, 2026. If he violates his probation he will serve 2 years in prison.

Benoit must also complete 100 hours of community service.

