Eversource and National Grid prepare for winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With wet and windy conditions expected to continue from Sunday night into Monday, crews are preparing for the potential hazards ahead. Western Mass News spoke with Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress on Sunday afternoon, who said that the forecast was being monitored and crews were being placed on standby, ready for whatever the December storm could bring.

Ress would go on to say, “Every storm brings with it its own set of circumstances in this case what we’re most concerned about keeping an eye on is the wind, the wind kicks up and that can bring down a tree bring down a tree limb and damage electrical equipment.”

National Grid appeared to be on the same page, sharing a statement by Tim Moore, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England, that reads:

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecasts, and we have crews and personnel in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring.”

If you have a power outage in your area, you should report it to your power provider and if you have any downed wires in your area, avoid them because they could be active, and call for help.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.