Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Eversource and National Grid prepare for winter storm

With wet and windy conditions expected to continue from Sunday night into Monday, crews in the state are preparing for the hazardous conditions ahead.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With wet and windy conditions expected to continue from Sunday night into Monday, crews are preparing for the potential hazards ahead. Western Mass News spoke with Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress on Sunday afternoon, who said that the forecast was being monitored and crews were being placed on standby, ready for whatever the December storm could bring.

Ress would go on to say, “Every storm brings with it its own set of circumstances in this case what we’re most concerned about keeping an eye on is the wind, the wind kicks up and that can bring down a tree bring down a tree limb and damage electrical equipment.”

National Grid appeared to be on the same page, sharing a statement by Tim Moore, Vice President of Electric Operations for New England, that reads:

“National Grid is closely monitoring the weather forecasts, and we have crews and personnel in place across Massachusetts ready to respond to any impacts this storm may bring.”

If you have a power outage in your area, you should report it to your power provider and if you have any downed wires in your area, avoid them because they could be active, and call for help.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Infant dies, driver sustains serious injuries in rollover crash on I-91 in Enfield
FAWD - Rain & Wind
Heavy Rain & Wind Sunday Night & Monday
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Crews in Springfield responded to the ramp onto I-91 after a vehicle rolled over on Thursday.
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash near I-91 in Springfield
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

Latest News

Rabbi David Wolpe Gives Lecture on Inspiring Jewish Life
Rabbi David Wolpe gives lecture at Springfield temple
Girl Scouts and their families gathered at Mass Mutual Center on Saturday afternoon to sell...
Hundreds of Girl Scouts came together to sell cookies at MassMutual Center
The United Way of Pioneer Valley partnering with the Hampden County Sheriff’s office hosted a...
United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts food drive across Holyoke
Police in Granby responded to car crash on Saturday evening.
1 injured after car goes off road, strikes tree on Amherst Street in Granby