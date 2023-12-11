Farm in Agawam selling unique Christmas trees

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A farm in Agawam is looking to have good business this holiday season, while also selling a special kind of tree.

Western Mass News visited the farm Monday morning to find out what this festive idea is all about.

Many people love to make their houses festive for Christmas time, from wreaths to trees for indoors. And as there are plenty of places where you can get those decorations, Granny’s Place in Agawam is selling a special kind of tree that is offering a twist this season.

Introducing...the flocked trees.

“It’s a glue and a cotton-like material that we spray on the trees, which holds the needles a whole lot longer. The trees are absolutely gorgeous when they got it on them,” explained Rick Seldomridge, the owner of Granny’s Place.

This is the second straight year the farmstand is selling these kinds of trees and they can be any color you want, including red, white, pink, black and blue.

Seldomridge told us he had good flocking sales last year.

But this year, they have gone “above and beyond.”

“We sold probably double the amount of trees this year than we did last year that were painted white. A lot of people like the white flock trees,” Seldomridge said.

Overall, the farm has sold at least 1,500 trees since Thanksgiving weekend, including at least 200 flocked ones.

Despite a good holiday season so far, it is much needed because business was set back in the summer and fall due to the heavy rains that swept through western Mass.

“We pick (crops) one day and throw it away the next. It was just that much bacteria and stuff in the ground. Wasn’t even worth picking out of the field. At the end, we weren’t picking anything,” Seldomridge explained to Western Mass News.

But for now, it is business as usual as he continues to do something that not only he loves, but also puts smiles on people’s faces for the holidays.

“When you flock a tree, it doesn’t matter if it’s purple and pink, and I have sold a purple and pink tree. It looked like daylight. It was just amazing,” Seldomridge added.

He says the flocked trees will be available to customers until Christmas Day.

