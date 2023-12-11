Surprise Squad
Gary Rome Hyundai and Jess Miller host Stuff the Trunk toy drive

Gary Rome Hyundai partnered with local comedian Jess Miller to host a toy drive. The Stuff the Trunk Drive was held at Gary Rome Hyundai on Sunday.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Matt White and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Gary Rome Hyundai partnered with local comedian Jess Miller to host a toy drive. The Stuff the Trunk Drive was held at Gary Rome Hyundai on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Western Mass News spoke with Gary Rome about the fundraiser, and who the toys will be going to.

“We’re collecting toys so that each foster child in our community has a toy to open on Christmas,” Rome said, “I can’t imagine what it would be like if they didn’t have a toy to open up on Christmas morning.”

In addition to the toy drive, Santa and Mrs. Claus made a visit to the dealership!

The Grinch also stopped by, and ironically talked about the joy of giving this holiday season, saying, “I just feel like it’s a good thing, spreading love and joy around this time of year. It’s really important.”

