Husband of Springfield librarian killed in crash speaks out after driver’s guilty plea

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An emotional morning in a Springfield courtroom as the family of a Springfield librarian hit and killed while walking across State Street in 2021 watched as the driver changed his plea to guilty.

Gayle ball’s family, including her husband, sat in the courtroom as the driver charged with killing her entered a guilty plea, instead of going forward with a trial that was scheduled to start on Monday.

“There is no amount of penalty that is ever going to replace the loss that has happened today, it is absolutely and utterly heartbreaking,” said the judge.

Moments after Damyen Benoit changed his plea to guilty on Monday in the death of Springfield librarian Gayle Ball who was struck and killed while crossing State Street in November of 2021, hoping to avoid prison and allow him to join the Marines. The judge in the case had a decision to make and it was in large part based on video he viewed of the crash.

“That video shows conduct that is concerning to this court,” noted the judge. “Speeding down State Street at that time of the night, in a heavy pedestrian area, crosswalk or no crosswalk.”

Gayle Ball’s husband, George Miller also spoke before the court delivering a heartfelt statement, calling for the maximum sentence possible to be delivered to Benoit.

“That negligence and the deadly act that it produced have brought us here to today’s proceeding,” expressed Miller. “When I have to face the realization of a truth that I’ve lived with every day for the past two years, one month, and one day...”

Taking all of this into consideration Benoit was given the maximum prison sentence of two and a half years, suspended after six months, plus, three years of probation and a 15-year driver’s license suspension.

Western Mass News spoke with Miller shortly after the hearing ended and he told us he’s still not satisfied with the outcome.

“We have to just kind of roll with the punches as far as that goes, and know that some measure of justice for Gayle has been done,” said Miller.

Benoit’s sentence will begin on January 3.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.