‘It was meant to be’: Berkshire Avenue shooting survivor finds forever home for huskies Lola and Marley

By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re taking a look at what’s next for a family torn apart in a tragic murder-suicide on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield after they have been working to find the perfect new home for their dogs.

Now, we’re happy to share this tale has a happy ending.

“It was a no brainer, it was meant to be,” expressed Kathy Boyd. “I truly believe that, it was meant to be. They made themselves right at home.”

Marley and Lola come from a home and family that was devastated by a murder-suicide late last summer.

The two dogs were turned into the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Adoption Center in Springfield by the 12-year-old girl who survived the tragedy, but lost her grandmother and sister.

She hoped they could both be adopted together.

“I said I’m never gonna get anymore dogs, and that story popped up and they were up for adoption and I said ‘Chris, you know what? We should get these dogs,’” shared Boyd.

Kathy Boyd told Western Mass News she and her husband contacted TJO and arranged a time for them to meet the animals.

Then, their grandson Jameson was introduced, and the dogs immediately filled a void of a missing pet they had since last September.

“I brought this guy with us to come see him and kisses all over his face and they played with the toys, it was so cute,” added Boyd.

After that visit, it was just a matter of time.

“They called us on Friday and said that we got them and so we went and got them Saturday, went and met the girls and it was nice, it was really nice… I told them come over any time you want, come play with them,” said Boyd.

The dogs’ original family asked TJO for an in-person meeting with the new owners to give a proper goodbye.

Boyd told Western Mass News it was emotional, but it felt like two families becoming one.

“When we walked in and the little girl asked me ‘are you going to keep their names?’ and I said ‘absolutely I am,’ and her little face just lit right up, plus they’re cool names! Lola and Marley,” expressed Boyd.

Even though they’re with a new family, Marley and Lola they will always be Marley and Lola.

“They are so awesome, they really are the best dogs,” said Boyd. It’s unbelievable. This is their new home and they know it.”

