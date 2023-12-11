New Springfield pump station put to the test after heavy rainfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain Sunday into Monday put a new pump station to the test in Springfield. It’s designed to reduce the amount of sewage getting into the Connecticut river when it rains. So did it work?

Western Mass News spoke with Communications Manager for the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, Jaimye Bartak and she told us the York Street pump station has double the pumping capacity of the old 1938 pump station right next door.

The York Street pump station went online in November and since the ribbon cutting, Sunday’s rain was the first big storm to put the new system to the test.

We decided to get answers from the Springfield Water and Sewage Commission to see if it lived up to expectations by helping to prevent considerable amounts of sewage from getting into the Connecticut River, a problem experienced over and over again for decades.

“It worked perfectly well yesterday during the rain storm operating at maximum capacity during the height of the storm,” said Bartak.

Communications Manager for the Springfield Water and Sewage Commission, Jaimye Bartak added that the new pump station is also meant to reduce the potential for backups in streets and basements.

Now, during the peak of Sunday’s storm those in the Springfield area may have gotten an automated notification that looked something like this.

Time of discharge: 12/10/2023 9:50 p.m.

Estimated volume: 2,015,802 gallons

End of discharge: 12/11/2023 5:25 a.m.

Bartak told Western Mass News those 2 million gallons of wastewater is not an exact number, but instead based on a 3-year average, and of course if you have a year with heavy rain events it can drive that number up.

“One thing to keep in mind is that sewage is generally pretty constant the sewage coming from peoples building or office buildings tend to become pretty constant day in and day out and of course later at night when people are asleep or NT in offices so that goes down a little but so when there’s big storms like this the numbers you are seeing is mostly storm water,” explained Bartak.

Another thing Bartak said is important to keep in mind when looking at those sewer overflow notifications.

“It’s not just about the pump station it’s all about the intensity and duration of the storm and what our waste water plant can accept in a given amount of time frame,” noted Bartak.

She also told us this new pump station was never built with the intention of completely eliminating sewage overflows, but it is stopping a greater amount of untreated wastewater from getting into the river.

So based on numbers from last year 2.5% untreated sewage water was getting into the river during heavy rain events. Bartak said that number is much lower now, though they are still working to determine by how much.

Bartak also told us, now that the brand-new York Street pump is up in running, they can use the old location for extra assistance during flood events.

