West Springfield police look for white SUV that struck teenager in hit and run

Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for a white SUV that struck a teenager Sunday afternoon in West Springfield in a hit and run incident.

According to the West Springfield Police Department this happened at about 4:52 p.m. on December 10th at Amostown Road and Piper Road.

Police are asking any witnesses or residents who have doorbell video of the incident to come forward.

“A 15 year-old male was running in the crosswalk at Amostown Rd and Piper Rd, when a white SUV turned left (traveling North on Piper Rd.) and struck the teenager, sending him to the ground,” the West Springfield Police Department explained adding, “The white SUV then continued Northwest up Amostown Road without stopping.”

Thankfully, we’re told the teenager was not seriously hurt. However, police did note that he suffered minor injuries as a result and was brought to the hospital by his family for evaluation.

“We are asking residents who live in the Piper Rd. and Amostown Rd. area of town to check their video surveillance systems for any video that could help us identify the vehicle involved,” noted the West Springfield Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Shawn Knox at 413-263-3210 Ext. 228

