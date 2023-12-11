Rabbi David Wolpe gives lecture at Springfield temple

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rabbi David Wolpe delivered the inaugural Ruth and Fed Weiss Lecture on Sunday morning at Temple Beth El, which is a part of the Springfield Jewish Community Center’s Fall 2023 cultural arts programming.

Rabbi Wolpe is a celebrated scholar, speaker and spiritual leader, and at this lecture, he discussed the topic of “inspiring Jewish life,” saying, “We should not be naive of the fact that Israel faces challenges not only about its borders. Although God knows it faces challenges on its borders and Americans are very poorly equipped to understand those challenges”

Rabbi Wolpe is the author of eight books including the national bestseller, “Making Loss Matter: Creating Meaning in Difficult Times,” and “Why Faith Matters.”

