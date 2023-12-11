Springfield Police will have additional patrols on several school routes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is taking action this week after getting several complaints about drivers speeding past school buses.

Western Mass News spoke with the Springfield Police Department’s public information officer Ryan Walsh who told us they will have patrols at several bus stops across the city every day ahead of Christmas break to prevent a holiday tragedy.

“That’s a pet peeve of mine to to wait a minute or so to make sure a child gets off the bus,” said Springfield Mayor Sarno.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno shared his frustration with Western Mass News as police added extra patrols around school bus stops to protect kids ahead of the holidays.

Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh told us after hearing from the community they are taking action to keep local students safe.

“We’ve had numerous complaints brought to our attention in the last few months of cars just not obeying that red stop sign and that’s inexcusable,” expressed Walsh.

So starting this week and through the rest of the month until the kids are off for winter break, the Springfield Police Department will have some extra police presence along several bus routes throughout the city.

“The hope is that we don’t have to give out any citations because the drivers will see the police and stop and these messages will remind drivers that no matter how much of a rush you are there’s no excuse to speed passed a school bus,” explained Walsh.

Wash added that this is something the police department does at the beginning of every school year to remind drivers that school is back in session and the buses full of kids are back on the roads.

We’re told the department will have patrol cars stationed at high visibility spots where there are a lot of kids getting on or off buses and they will rotate locations each day.

Some of the bus stops where they have received the most complaints include the stop on Parker and Mallow Hill and the stop on Roosevelt and Blunt Park Road.

However Walsh said there are dozens of stops throughout the city where drivers fail to acknowledge school bus signals.

“Nothing that dings every single time it’s just been a constant occurrence of issues of drivers not slowing down or stopping for buses,” said Walsh.

Now Walsh said they will see how these patrols go and assess whether or not they need to continue their presence at bus stops following the holidays.

