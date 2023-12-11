Temperature Roller Coaster This Week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a solid soaking Sunday into this morning, we are now in a stretch of dry weather that may last through this upcoming weekend. Yesterday’s rain totaled 1.5 to over 4 inches in spots with a few flooding and damage reports.

We’ve had a chilly, blustery day with wind gusts around 20-40mph, which has kept it feeling much colder. Wind chills stay in the 20s tonight with a lingering but diminishing breeze. Temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20′s through sunrise.

Tuesday will be a seasonable day with a lighter breeze out of the southwest and mostly sunny skies thanks to high pressure over the Carolinas. A weak front will move through overnight with some scattered clouds and possibly a few flurries.

Colder air builds in behind a passing weak cold front for mid-week. Wind increasing from the northwest Wednesday and Thursday with breezes around 10-15mph. Scattered clouds and a chance for flurries will be confined to Wednesday. Colder air builds Wednesday night and Thursday but comes with clear skies-which is great news for the Geminid meteor shower!

A series of fronts will be moving through New England Friday into the weekend, but our weather continues to trend dry. Temperatures will be more of a story though as highs climb to near 50 Friday from a passing warm front and a subsequent westerly breeze. Saturday is also looking mild, then clouds build Sunday and we may have a storm to deal with Sunday night into Monday.

