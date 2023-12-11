Surprise Squad
Town by Town: T-Birds deliver over 6,000 teddy bears to charities, library collects holiday gifts for children

By Joe Chaisson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Holyoke.

The Springfield Thunderbirds delivered more than 6,000 teddy bears to various local charities, which will then be given to local kids in need this holiday season on Monday.

The Thunderbirds held their annual teddy bear toss on Saturday night.

When the team made their first goal against the Bridgeport Islanders, thousands of stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice by the crowd.

Everybody went home happy and the T-Birds won the game 5 to 1.

The Holyoke Public Library is partnering with Margaret’s Pantry and the Sisters of Providence Ministries to collect holiday gifts for children.

If you stop by the lobby of the library and select one or more ornament from the giving tree, then take one of the instruction fliers from the giving tree table and go out and buy the item listed.

Return the unwrapped present with the attached ornament with the child’s information to the circulation desk no later than this Thursday at 6 p.m.

