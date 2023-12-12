$100,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Easthampton expiring soon

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - You’re going to want to check your tickets! ...Time is running out for a winning lottery ticket that was sold at a convenience store in Easthampton back in January.

“An unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prize won in the January 8, 2023 drawing is nearing expiration,” noted state lottery officials.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 97 Union Street in Easthampton.

The winning numbers are 1-5-6-13-29.

Mass Cash prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. The final day to claim this prize is Monday, January 8, 2024.

If the ticket is not turned in on time it will become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

Now, prizes up to $103,000 can be claimed at all Lottery claim centers. Those locations include in Braintree, Dorchester (Lottery headquarters), Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

