Agawam school leaders will discuss future name of elementary school

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam School Committee members will be hearing from a group of residents who want to change the name of a school recently renamed in honor of current Mayor William Sapelli who did not seek re-election this year.

The group of people being heard in front of the Agawam school committee has put together a petition with over 240 signatures to change the William Sapelli Elementary School back to Robinson Park Elementary.

This comes after the official name change to the school happened back in October.

Sapelli was a principal at the old Robinson Park Elementary school for 12 years.

City councilors at that time touted Sapelli as someone who has dedicated his life to improving the town and deserves the honor.

Meanwhile those who oppose the name change told Western Mass News the school’s old name has sentimental and historical value to them.

The public hearing on the name change starts at 6 p.m.

