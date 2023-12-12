Surprise Squad
Crews put out car fire in Springfield

car fire on Wisteria Street
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire Department responded to a car fire on Wisteria Street on Monday.

The department shared on social media post where you can see smoke coming out of the hood.

The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now investigating.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

