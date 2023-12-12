Crews put out car fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire Department responded to a car fire on Wisteria Street on Monday.

The department shared on social media post where you can see smoke coming out of the hood.

The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is now investigating.

