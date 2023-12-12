Breezy, Dry Weather Continues

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We ended up with a sunny, seasonable day across western Mass with afternoon highs hitting low 40s. Brisk this evening and overnight ahead of an approaching cold front. A southwesterly breeze will help to keep temperatures close to 30 through sunrise, but will also keep wind chills in the 20s.

A dry cold front crosses southern New England Wednesday morning. Wind shifts to the northwest and increases to around 10mph with gusts to 20-25mph into the afternoon. Another seasonable day on tap with highs around 40, but breezes will make it feel like 30s. We begin the day with good sunshine, then scattered clouds will be in and out into the evening with a low risk for flurries, especially in the northwestern hill towns.

Skies stay mainly clear Wednesday night, which is perfect timing for the Geminids meteor shower! Remember to find a dark location away from city lights, with a big sky view if you want to see a lot. With no moonlight this year, anywhere from 50-100 meteors an hour are possible! Bundle up if you’re watching-temperatures fall into the low 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits by Thursday morning!

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with afternoon highs staying in the 30s along with a brisk northwesterly wind. Sunny skies are on tap though thanks to high pressure.

Temperatures moderate for Friday and this weekend with highs climbing to near 50. Staying breezy with a westerly wind gusting to 20mph along with dry conditions. Clouds return Sunday and temperatures take a dip, but we should close out the weekend dry. Our next storm system will be low pressure moving up from the South. Rain is looking likely with this system, along with some gusty breezes and cooler temperatures to follow.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.