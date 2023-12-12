Surprise Squad
Family calls for road safety improvements after death of Springfield librarian

By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The driver charged with motor vehicular homicide in the death of a Springfield librarian who was struck and killed crossing State Street in Springfield changed his plea to guilty.

Western Mass News spoke with the victim’s husband who shared his reaction to the judge’s ruling in the case, and what he’d like to see done to improve pedestrian safety in the city.

On State Street in Springfield there are signs telling drivers to slow down just feet away from where librarian Gayle Ball was hit and killed in 2021.

On Monday morning the driver Damyen Benoit changed his plea to guilty, with the victim’s husband calling for the maximum sentence and more pedestrian safety measures in this area.

Damyen Benoit will now face two and a half years in prison, suspended after six months, plus, three years of probation and a 15-year driver’s license suspension.

During Monday’s hearing, Gayle Ball’s husband George Miller gave a statement to the courtroom and shared the emotions he feels after his wife passed, just days before they were set to renew their vows.

“She was still holding on to that hope and happiness that was due to come to her three days later and she was still able to communicate that hope and expectation to those at the scene,” expressed Miller. “All hope, all happiness, all emotion and expectation and the promise of our lives ahead together vanished only a short time later. All of it extinguished because of an instant of recklessness haste and inattention.”

Since her death, Miller has been an advocate for road and pedestrian safety projects in the State Street area.

The city did start an improvement project on State Street last summer, using orange cones and signs to see how road narrowing might help drivers slow down. Also planned is pedestrian safety equipment, including a raised crosswalk and a new lighting system.

Miller is calling for more improvement projects around the city to prevent another tragedy like the one he experienced, from happening again.

“State Street might be the forefront of that but certainly there are many areas around the city that present a lot of dangers to drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and folks just using the streets on a daily basis,” explained Miller. “It’s been my hope from the very beginning that the necessary changes will be made by the city to create safer conditions for everyone. I hate that it has taken not only Gayle’s death but numerous fatalities here in the city over the last few years to really add the necessary momentum to this effort.

