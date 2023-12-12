Getting Answers: Efforts to fight gun violence continue with ‘Operation Safe Streets’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts like “Operation Safe Streets” fight gun violence in Holyoke are heightened after the shooting of a pregnant woman that claimed the life of her baby.

There were plenty of arrests this past Friday all of this taking place on the streets of Holyoke just a few days ago.

This program started back in October after a deadly shooting in the paper city claimed the life of a newborn boy named Ezekiel and injured his mother.

On Friday the Holyoke Police Department, in collaboration with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and State Police executed:

24 arrests

10 criminal summons

45 motor vehicle stops

20 citations

5 street stops

28 outreach attempts

Since this has begun, the multi-agency operation has made:

121 arrests

65 criminal summons

3 illegal firearms recovered

520 traffic stops

173 outreach attempts

Western Mass News spoke with Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi Tuesday and he told us this program is much more than just arrests.

“When it comes to connection with the community, the community is unequivocally appreciative of the efforts that are being down done in the city,” explained Cocchi. “When you really look at the outreach again, it’s about the touches we are having with people in their struggles through mental health, substance abuse, issues like that; and then obviously, the law and order piece of it, which is to get people respecting the laws of the commonwealth.

Those outreach attempts help residents with substance abuse issues and mental health challenges.

Its important to note, the program is separate from “Ezekiel’s Plan” which Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia created in response to the killing of the Holyoke baby. That million-dollar plan among other things included supplemental funding for the program.

The entire plan was voted down last week by city council and Mayor Garcia told us it will not be brought before the council again.

Sheriff Cocchi added that the “Operation Safe Streets” round ups could continue into the new year, its up to city leaders to decide.

