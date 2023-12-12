Surprise Squad
Northampton business encourages shoppers to buy local this holiday season

By Matt Price and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A lot of people are looking to get gifts less than two weeks before Christmas and are looking to spend less. We’re getting answers on spending and store volume this holiday season compared to recent years.

Cedar Chest has welcomed many shoppers this season, as the holidays are the most important time of the year for business and owner Lauren Gunther told us things are so far going smoothly.

“We this year have finally seen some vendors reducing pricing,” said Gunther. “Kind of back to pre-COVID. They’re getting less hit by freight. I think just the supply chain is so much healthier now.”

Known for having a little bit of everything from clothing to beauty products to toys, the decades-old store continues to see a steady flow of shoppers who are looking to find their loved ones gifts for Christmas.

While Gunther feels this holiday has seen a return to normalcy in terms of sales and costs, she told Western Mass News it already felt that way last year despite some inflation and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had some really big days, we had some slower days,” explained Gunther. “So all in all, we had a really good season. But, we’ve seen that pick-up happen sooner this year for sure.”

We spoke with Northampton resident Daniel Mihalik, who has shopped at Cedar Chest for 10 years. So far, he told us he has had an easier time getting what he needs for the holidays.

“I’ve spent about $70 less, I had to really cut back,” expressed Mihalik. “It’s buying more of little things than one big item.”

As shopping for the holidays ramps up, Gunther said there are items in the store that can benefit everyone, especially some best sellers.

“We sell a huge selection of soap,” noted Gunther. “That’s always a great last minute gift thing for people. A big, big category this year for us is stuffed animals. We are selling them like crazy.”

Don’t forget, shop local!

