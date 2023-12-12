Surprise Squad
Palmer firefighters rescue driver following rollover crash on Brekenridge Street

Crews in Palmer responded to a rollover crash early Tuesday morning.
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to a rollover crash early Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, the department was dispatched to Brekenridge Street around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw a car on its side with the driver pinned inside.

Firefighters removed the roof and extricated the driver.

They were then taken to a local hospital.

No word yet on their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

