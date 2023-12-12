Palmer firefighters rescue driver following rollover crash on Brekenridge Street
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to a rollover crash early Tuesday morning.
According to fire officials, the department was dispatched to Brekenridge Street around 4 a.m.
When crews arrived, they saw a car on its side with the driver pinned inside.
Firefighters removed the roof and extricated the driver.
They were then taken to a local hospital.
No word yet on their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
