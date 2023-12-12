Surprise Squad
Pittsfield man arrested after challenging officers to fight, over 60 nip bottles seized

A driver was arraigned on Monday after driving under the influence and challenging officers to...
A driver was arraigned on Monday after driving under the influence and challenging officers to a fight in Russell.(Russell Montgomery Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A driver was arraigned on Monday after driving under the influence and challenging officers to a fight in Russell.

According to the Russell Montgomery Police Department, at around 7:30 p.m. officers were on scene for reports of an erratic driver on Huntington Road.

When police arrived, they located the driver to be heavily impaired and told officers he was trying to make his way back to Pittsfield.

While the driver was interacting with officers, he challenged police to a fight. After calling backup, the operator was taken into custody.

Officials said 62 nip bottles were found in the vehicle before it was towed.

The Pittsfield operator was charged with a third offense OUI along with other several charges. He was arraigned in Westfield District Court on Monday morning.

