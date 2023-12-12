Police search for man who fled on foot following traffic stop near Holland school

HOLLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are searching for a man who fled on foot at a traffic stop near a Holland school on Monday evening.

According to the Holland Police Department, officers are on scene searching for a white male who was stopped at a traffic stop on Sturbridge Road in the area of Holland Elementary School and then fled on foot.

Police said the individual may have had several court warrants that caused him to flee the scene.

Officials confirmed there is no known danger to the public at this time.

Multiple agencies are responding including K-9′s, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and the Holland Police Department.

