Serious crash reported in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police say a serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Easthampton Tuesday morning in the vicinity of Glendale Street and West Street.

The Easthampton Fire Department tells Western Mass News they were called to the scene at 7:51 a.m.

For hours, emergency crews worked on scene.

The area where the crash occurred was shut down and traffic was diverted away from the scene.

By about 1:20 p.m. the intersection of Glendale St., Loudville Road, and West St. where the crash occurred was reopened.

No word on the extent of injuries related to this crash.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office for more information.

As soon as new details emerge, we will provide an update.

