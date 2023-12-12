Surprise Squad
Town by Town: Arbor Day, MiraVista launches ‘Top Talent Tuesdays,’ library offers tech help

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Chicopee, Holyoke and West Springfield.

The city of Chicopee holding an Arbor Day observance on Monday morning at Szot Park.

This year’s event wasn’t just a celebration, but also a reflection of the cities ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community involvement.

Chicopee planted 146 trees throughout 2023.

Next, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke, is launching “Top Talent Tuesdays.”

The event allows registered nurses, LPN’s, and mental health technicians to engage directly with hiring managers, and potentially receive job offers right away.

The recruitment event will be hosted every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at MiraVista’s Holyoke location on Main Street.

Lastly, the West Springfield Public library announcing a new monthly program, dedicated to helping patrons with their mobile devices.

Guests can book a 30-minute appointment with a tech-savvy librarian to address any concerns they may have with using their cell phone or laptop.

Tech help hours are held on the second Tuesday of each month between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Registration is required.

