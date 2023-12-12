Surprise Squad
Two-alarm fire reported in Hadley on East St.

Emergency personnel were called to a structure fire on East St. in Hadley late Tuesday morning.
Emergency personnel were called to a structure fire on East St. in Hadley late Tuesday morning.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have been called to a structure fire of a single-family home on East Street in Hadley.

This was at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

When Western Mass News crews arrived you could really smell the smoke and firefighters were still assessing the damage.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office this is a two-alarm fire.

Although authorities told us there were no reported injuries since nobody was believed to be inside the home at this time of the fire.

There were animals inside the home. But we’re told they were rescued and are safe.

Both the Amherst and Granby Fire Departments have been called in as well to provide additional firefighters and equipment.

We’re told the Amherst Fire Department also responded with an ambulance crew.

One officer from the Hadley Police Department suffered an injury to his right hand after breaking the windows to enter the home

Hadley Fire Department has been getting help from fire crews from Northampton, Granby, and South Hadley with engines and command cars provided.

Still no information on what may have caused the fire at this time. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we will provide an update.

