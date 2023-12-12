Hadley family impacted after electrical fire breaks out weeks before Christmas

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A family in Hadley is moving forward after a fire raced through their house on East Street. We now know it started in a second floor bedroom and was electrical in nature.

All of this happening less than two weeks before Christmas.

First, it was someone passing by the house on east street this morning who called 911. Western Mass News spoke with the owner of the home who has a message for that person who quickly called for help.

“Whoever stopped and noticed the smoke did, I don’t know who it was, but I thank them profusely,” expressed Wilda Frank.

Wilda Frank’s family home on East Street in Hadley has been passed down for generations, his daughter and grandson the most recent occupants.

The property, which is more than 100 years old, was damaged on Tuesday by an electrical fire that broke out around 11 a.m., originating in a second floor bedroom.

When Western Mass News first got to the scene, multiple fire crews from Hadley and surrounding communities were putting out the fire and assessing damages.

Thankfully, no one was at home when the fire started. But firefighters rescued two guinea pigs and one cat, all family pets, all are safe.

But Frank told us that this fire brings melancholy to the holiday season for his family, with Christmas just under two weeks away and he shared with us what’s next.

“To try and get things back together again,” said Frank. “Unfortunately, I think all the presents were upstairs as well, that they bought, so we go from here. One day at a time.”

One officer from the Hadley Police Department suffered an injury to his right hand when he helped break down the glass windows to gain entry to the home. He told us he was feeling okay and was not worried about his injury.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.