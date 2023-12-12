West Springfield Police seek driver after hit-and-run injures 15-year-old

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The search is on in West Springfield for a hit and run driver who injured a 15-year-old Sunday night. Now, we’re hearing from police, asking for the community’s help to track down the SUV.

All eyes are on tracking down who did this, and officers are asking for our viewers help.

48 hours after a teenage boy was hit by an SUV heading north at the intersection of Amostown and Piper Road in West Springfield, the search is on for the driver who left the scene.

“Well thankfully, this young man sustained minor injuries, some cuts and bruises and an ankle injury that he’ll recover from, but that part of this story is the good news, the bad news is we have someone out there in a white SUV that struck this young man and didn’t stop,” explained Sgt. Joseph LaFrance.

Western Mass News spoke with Sgt. Joseph LaFrance about the ongoing investigation, he’s now urging residents who live in the area to help detectives track down who did this late Sunday afternoon.

“If they have video surveillance of the front of their house that shows the road, if they can see, check their video 4:50 p.m. on Sunday if a white SUV passed their house,” said Sgt. LaFrance.

Traffic related concerns here are not new, one 40-year town resident told us this area has been a problem for a while.

“There’s always a lot of accidents, I’ve been trying to cross and go for a walk with my grandkids and my dogs everyday and I’ve gotten half-way through that crosswalk and a car coming this way on piper does not stop, cuts right in front of me, the stroller and the dog, and goes right up Amostown Road,” expressed Diane Cressotti of Agawam. “They don’t pay attention and I fear for my safety as well as my grandkids.”

So far, no leads in this particular case, but officers have one witness.

If anyone has any information on the incident, you can call (413) 263 – 3210 and press ext. 228 to reach the detective working on the case.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.