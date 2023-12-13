2 people hospitalized after head-on crash in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A head-on crash occurred overnight on Northfield Road in Bernardston.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said that one of the vehicles needed to be rescued by first responders. She was flown by medical helicopter to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle was able to exit his vehicle and was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

The scene was cleared and the road reopened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash is now under investigation by state and local police.

