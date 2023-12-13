3 men arrested for possession of illegal drugs and guns in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 3 men were arrested for possession of illegal guns and drugs in Springfield.

Last Thursday, members of the Springfield Firearms Investigation Unit received a tip that 19-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez had an illegal gun.

Officers were able to track him down in a car on Burlington Street.

The driver who police identified as 22-year-old Evan Parks ignored officers orders to stop and repeatedly drove the car into nearby cruisers nearly striking several detectives. Eventually officers were able to stop Park.

He and another passenger identified as 19-year-old Kadell Hollins were taken into custody. Detectives then found two guns inside the car, and one on Hollins.

Ammunition, drugs and over three thousand dollars were also found in the car. All three men are now facing multiple gun and drug charges.

