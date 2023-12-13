Surprise Squad
Bill Belichick deflects questions about future, repeating ‘I’m getting ready for Kansas City’

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to discuss his future amid reports that owner Robert Kraft had already decided to fire the six-time Super Bowl champion after the season
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives at Acrisure Stadium for an NFL football...
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives at Acrisure Stadium for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to discuss his future on Wednesday amid reports that owner Robert Kraft had already decided to fire the six-time Super Bowl champion after the season.

Asked repeatedly whether he would be back, or wanted to be back, or whether he’d discussed 2024 with Kraft, Belichick said he was only focused on Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

“I’m getting ready for Kansas City,” Belichick said. “That’s what I’m doing.”

Belichick’s six NFL titles — he won two more as a New York Giants assistant — are the most in history. He is second in career coaching victories, needing 16 more to pass longtime Miami Dolphins mentor Don Shula.

But the Patriots (3-10) are on their way to their third losing season in the past four years. They have not won a playoff game since Tom Brady defected to Tampa Bay in 2020.

