Breezy and Cold Thursday, then Milder Friday and This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Blustery into this evening with some light, spotty rain and snow showers around, which is actually lake-effect coming down from the northwest! Colder air continues to build into the area tonight and northwesterly breezes stay around 10-20mph. Temperatures fall into the lower to middle 20s by sunrise with wind chills falling into the teens and even single digits across the hill towns!

Skies clear out this evening, which is perfect timing for the Geminids meteor shower! The best viewing is to find a dark location away from city lights, with a big sky view if you want to see a lot. With no moonlight this year, anywhere from 50-100 meteors an hour are possible! Dress warm!

Tomorrow still looks to be the coldest day of the week with afternoon highs staying in the 30s along with a brisk northwesterly wind. Sunny skies are on tap though thanks to high pressure. It will feel like it’s in the 20′s with the breeze.

Milder air returns Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs approaching 50 along with a lighter westerly breeze and good sunshine. Low temperatures will moderate too with temperatures returning to the upper 20s over the weekend. Sunday is trending slightly cooler with building clouds ahead of our next storm.

Our next storm system looks to approach the Northeast Sunday night into Monday. There’s potential for a powerful coastal storm that will bring yet another round of heavy rain to southern New England along with a risk for gusty breezes.

