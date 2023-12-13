Bellamy Middle School parent speaks out after student struck by car while crossing street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A student hit by a car this week while crossing the street at Bellamy Middle School in Chicopee has raised concerns.

This marks the second time something like this has happened in the area.

Chicopee Police said the driver of that car stayed on the scene, and the student did not report injuries from the impact. But this has left the school community concerned, including parents.

“I see the way people drive around here,” noted Kristy. “I’m not originally from here. I’ve only been here quite a few months, maybe four, and I have noticed that there are people that are just in a hurry. And they don’t abide by laws; they don’t abide by signs; they just want to hurry up and go to their next destination.”

A parent to a 7th grader at Bellamy Middle School in Chicopee spoke to Western Mass News about her concerns after learning a student was hit by a car when crossing the street before school Monday morning. It’s the second time in three weeks this has happened at the school.

On Wednesday we reached out to Chicopee School Superintendent, Dr. Marcus Ware, who told us in a statement in part:

“Thankfully, we can say that the individual is stable and in good spirits... This incident is currently under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department, and as a result, we urge everyone to refrain from speculation and respect the ongoing police investigation.”

– Dr. Marcus Ware, Chicopee School Superintendent

We are also getting answers from Chicopee Police. In a social media post, they shared some recommendations to avoid and prevent pedestrian accidents around schools.

Staying off phones when crossing the streets or driving.

Obeying school zones and speed limits.

Obeying directions from traffic officers or crossing guards.

If you’re walking, making eye contact with drivers before stepping foot in front of a vehicle.

Recommendations the mother we spoke with said should be in place all year round.

“I know that sometimes they do have an officer out there directing traffic, and I think they should make that a permanent thing,” expressed Kristy. “Morning and afternoon pick-up.”

Chicopee Police also shared with us the drivers in both cases outside Bellamy School were issued citations and that preventing more incidents from happening has to be a joint effort between parents, kids, and those driving in the community.

