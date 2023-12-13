Surprise Squad
Drivers told to expect lane closures from crash on I-91 in Enfield

There's a First Alert for a traffic incident on I-91.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A multi-vehicle crash was expected to snarl the morning commute on Interstate 91 south in Enfield.

According to the state Department of Transportation, drivers should expect lane closures between exits 47E and 46.

The crash was first reported around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

State police reported minor injuries.

There was no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

