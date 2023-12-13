Surprise Squad
Florence synagogue gifted messages of love following antisemitic threat

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, community members in the Northampton area are...
As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, community members in the Northampton area are giving a local synagogue some love this Hanukkah after it received a hateful threat last month.(Western Mass News)
By Matt Price and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, community members in the Northampton area are giving a local synagogue some love this Hanukkah after it received a hateful threat last month.

Antisemitism and Islamaphobia remain on the rise as a result of the Israel-Hamas war and, sadly, Beit Ahavah Reform Synagogue in Florence was a victim of hate on November 19.

“(I) just was utterly shocked to see an email of this nature that came in and (I) just immediately had to spring into that emergency response reaction that you have to do when something like that happens,” said Rabbi Riqi Kosovske.

The email was a bomb threat and was thankfully a hoax, but Florence Congregational Church, Bombyx Center for the Arts and Equity, and the community immediately collaborated because they did not want the act of antisemitism to go unignored. That is when the church’s pastor, Marisa Egerstrom, had an idea to hang messages of love for the Jewish community, as well as other messages of peace.

“We didn’t want to just make a bland statement decrying violence,” Egerstrom said. “Especially after listening to Rabbi Riqi, it was clear that there was a need to let our Jewish brothers and sisters hear at the building know that we were with them.”

Bombyx’s executive director, Cassandra Holden, told Western Mass News that at least 60 dancers and artists were among those who wrote loving and kind statements.

“The idea here is that we have space for the diversity of our life experiences and perspectives and this is a representation of that,” Holden explained.

Around 200 messages later, the exhibit hanging above the sanctuary was revealed last Sunday to the Beit Ahavah community as a surprise Hanukkah present. It was a gesture that Kosovske called heartwarming as Jews and Muslims deal with dark times.

“I’m just so deeply moved. To me, it feels like a wonderful beginning to a way in which we can support each other through these really divisive and traumatic times,” Kosovske noted.

The ribbon exhibit will remain up until early January.

