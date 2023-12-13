Former golf course operator convicted of federal charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The former operator of two municipal golf courses in western Massachusetts has been convicted by a federal jury in Springfield for conspiring to defraud the United States and for making a false statement to a federally insured financial institute.

Kevin Kennedy, 45, of East Longmeadow was convicted on Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Kennedy owned and operated Kennedy Golf Management, which managed both Franconia and Veterans Memorial golf courses in Springfield. Kennedy reportedly conspired with two other people to evade taxes he owed on money received from the company.

Prosecutors added that Kennedy also paid for two homes to be constructed in East Longmeadow and on Cape Cod mostly in cash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office added that in order to have the bank provide a mortgage for part of the East Longmeadow property, Kennedy reportedly submitted a home purchase contract to the bank that falsely reported a total purchase price reduced by a $160,000 cash down payment he made.

Kennedy pleaded guilty before the trial to four counts of filing a false individual income tax return for 2011 through 2014, during which he admitted to filing a false return in 2009 and 2010. In those years, Kennedy did not report to his return preparer all of the cash and checks his management company received from his operation of the golf courses.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said in a statement:

“This guilty verdict underscores the serious consequences for those who conspire to defraud the United States. No one is above the law, and we will vigorously pursue those who engage in illicit schemes to line their own pockets.”

Kennedy was acquitted of embezzling from a local government receiving federal benefits, wire fraud, money laundering and unlawful monetary transactions.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 1.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.