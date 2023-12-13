Getting Answers: FBI warns of potential violence at faith-based events

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new warning put out by the FBI is alerting everyone that during the winter months there could be potential for violence to rise, especially at faith-based events.

This comes as antisemitic and islamophobic incidents have increased across the country since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. Western Mass News spoke with a local Jewish leader and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez about safety in our area, as well as what this FBI warning could mean for everyone right here in Western Massachusetts.

“I think is just concerning that during these times, where people are gathering, we have these alarming concerns,” expressed Rep. Gonzalez.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez, is the chairman of Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. He spoke with us about the FBI alerting people about the possibility of violence increasing rapidly during the winter months, especially during faith-based events.

This warning comes as recent Jewish and Islamic gatherings have been targeted by protestors from both sides. A part of the FBI warning reads in part:

“There has been a spike in reporting on potential hate crimes or other criminal violations from the public, local law enforcement partners, and other private or public sector partners since October 7… lone actors may seek to disrupt or escalate violence at large gatherings, high profile events, or symbolic or religious locations throughout the winter. Such gatherings could become a convenient target for those inspired to commit violence against Jewish, Christian, Muslim, and Arab communities.”

We also spoke with Nora Gorenstein, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, on Wednesday and she told us they already have plans in place to ensure safety during winter gatherings.

“We very much appreciate any recommendations that come to us from local national security organizations,” said Gorenstein. “I would say though that we are always taking precaution, as long as it enables us to be gathering and celebrating together. And I think that, we are actually going to see for us here in western mass, much more of a sense of security in the new year, as we actually hire a regional security director.”

State Representative Gonzalez also told us the state legislature submitted a $1.5 million proposal for non-profits and faith-based organizations to receive extra resources during the winter months to help them protect themselves from any possible violent event.

