Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southampton man dies after vehicle goes airborne in crash in Easthampton
A driver was arraigned on Monday after driving under the influence and challenging officers to...
Pittsfield man arrested after challenging officers to fight, over 60 nip bottles seized
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Emergency crews from surrounding communities came together to battle a house fire in Hadley...
House damaged following 2-alarm fire on East Street in Hadley
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other

Latest News

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives at Acrisure Stadium for an NFL football...
Bill Belichick deflects questions about future, repeating ‘I’m getting ready for Kansas City’
We’re just about to enter the winter season and both local communities and the state are still...
Local, state officials still looking to hire more snowplow drivers
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield police officer arrested on drug, gun charges
As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, community members in the Northampton area are...
Florence synagogue gifted messages of love following antisemitic threat
Pope Francis Preparatory High School boys' hockey coach Brian Foley, seen in a March 2023...
Pope Francis Prep. hockey coach deemed ‘ineligible’ for one year after MIAA investigation